Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.72. 321,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,959. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $33.75.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

