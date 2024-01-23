Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 92,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $861,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $32.75. 26,454 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $32.86.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

