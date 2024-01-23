Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,275,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.52. 3,163,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average is $75.07.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

