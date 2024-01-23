Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MTUM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.02. 640,094 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.31 and its 200 day moving average is $147.15. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

