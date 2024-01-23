Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 44,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.96. 595,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,457. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $105.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.70.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

