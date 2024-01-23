Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Sells 268,863 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,863 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 297,007 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $23.71. 542,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,108. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

