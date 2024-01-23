Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,444 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,444 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $630.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $632.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $593.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

