Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,338,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $320.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $322.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.55. The stock has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.