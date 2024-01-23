Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 5,100 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.33% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BALT. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 248,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 198,181 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 134,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 290,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 106,076 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BALT stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

