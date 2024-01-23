Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $944,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,344,600,000 after acquiring an additional 370,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,828,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,160,000 after purchasing an additional 827,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,053,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,229,378,000 after purchasing an additional 320,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $174.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.02. The company has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.05.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

