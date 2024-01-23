Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $993,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Stock Up 0.7 %

IT stock opened at $468.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.56. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $470.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

