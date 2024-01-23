Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 4,251 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,799,000 after acquiring an additional 527,601 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $154.44 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $162.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.78. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

