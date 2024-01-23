Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 4,057 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

FTSM opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.61. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

