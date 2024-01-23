Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 516 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after acquiring an additional 90,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $108.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.52. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $109.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $44,479.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $44,479.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,549,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,201 shares of company stock worth $11,550,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

