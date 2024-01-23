Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

DFNM stock opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $48.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

