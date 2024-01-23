MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MNSB opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $165.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNSB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 21,757.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

