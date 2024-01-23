Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given “Outperform” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $53.35 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $255.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 58.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,730,000 after purchasing an additional 607,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $9,260,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 272.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 93,004 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 27.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 91,964 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 318,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,330 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

