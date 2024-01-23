Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,641 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

MPC stock opened at $153.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $162.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

