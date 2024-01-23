MARBLEX One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.08 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, MARBLEX has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $66.61 million and $2.08 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 323,004,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,924,932 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 323,004,347 with 103,924,931.921574 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.6659476 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,914,124.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.