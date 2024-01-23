MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $38.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZO. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MarineMax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in MarineMax by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in MarineMax by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 708,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 113,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax stock opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44. MarineMax has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.24 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

