MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.83.

MarineMax stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.62. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. MarineMax had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,445,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MarineMax by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MarineMax by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in MarineMax by 19.1% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 708,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 113,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

