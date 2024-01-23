Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Shares Down 10%

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. 67,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 299,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Maritime Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

