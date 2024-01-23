MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading 7.4% Higher

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.14. 67,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 122,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $778.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.13.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 548.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in MediaAlpha by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in MediaAlpha by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

