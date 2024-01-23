Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,058,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,593. The firm has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

