Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.52

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 266499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$186.13 million, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry Goldberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. In other news, Director Arni Thomas Johannson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$38,700.00. Also, Director Larry Goldberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

