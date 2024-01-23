Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 77,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in Kenvue by 10.5% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $61,358,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $54,645,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.91. 14,931,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,803,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

