Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.39.

RTX Trading Up 5.3 %

RTX stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,123,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,600. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.