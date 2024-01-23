Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Winnebago Industries comprises about 1.7% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.26% of Winnebago Industries worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WGO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Winnebago Industries stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,689. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,465. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Stories

