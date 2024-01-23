Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE BK traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.81. 3,234,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,885,078. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

