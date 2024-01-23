Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

NYSE LHX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,813. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

