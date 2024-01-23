Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,709,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,383,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

