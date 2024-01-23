Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $454,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 120,586 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,334,000 after buying an additional 711,820 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,082,000 after buying an additional 1,627,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of WBD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,639,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,189,094. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.57. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

