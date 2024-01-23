Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $516,000 Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. 6,360,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,869,294. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4815 per share. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.