Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Toyota Motor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.40. The company had a trading volume of 228,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $132.35 and a 12 month high of $202.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.48 and its 200 day moving average is $178.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

