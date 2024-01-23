Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,807 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.95. 13,571,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,547,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

