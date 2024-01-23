Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 312,767 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,020,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,484 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. 37,481,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,216,684. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

