Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 105,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 593,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,904. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.