MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Hits $0.26

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $125.87 million and approximately $167,213.03 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI was first traded on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

MetaMUI Coin Trading

