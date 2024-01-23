Metars Genesis Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $73.80 Million (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Metars Genesis has a market cap of $73.80 million and approximately $33,938.36 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00003004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.19967468 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $32,012.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

