MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.