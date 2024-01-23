Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$74.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$74.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s current price.

MRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Metro from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Desjardins cut their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$76.79.

Metro Stock Performance

Metro stock traded up C$0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$70.21. 221,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,384. The firm has a market cap of C$16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$68.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.44. Metro has a 12 month low of C$65.43 and a 12 month high of C$78.88.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.01 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.2562538 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

