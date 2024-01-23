MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Trading Down 5.5%

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30. 5,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 25,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $587.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.06 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 26.51%.

MetroCity Bankshares Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

In other news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 5,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $109,046.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,923,900.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $55,563.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,866.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 5,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $109,046.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,923,900.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,016 shares of company stock worth $446,384. Insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 225.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1,143.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.