MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 3,199 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.61. 852,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.31 and a 200 day moving average of $108.32. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.15.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

