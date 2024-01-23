MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 3,337 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 172,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,275,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 197,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,343,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IJR stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.66. 1,854,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.97. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

