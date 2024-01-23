MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,063,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $196,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,136. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

