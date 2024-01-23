MGO One Seven LLC Buys 16,007 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

QUAL stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.34. 1,338,678 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.78. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

