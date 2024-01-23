MGO One Seven LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.29. 430,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.49. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $318.88 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.86.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

