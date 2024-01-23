MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,061 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,785.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BAB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,929. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.