MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 24,109 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,607 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,109 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $700,445,000 after purchasing an additional 210,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $481,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $410,396,000 after purchasing an additional 160,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,461,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $362,139,000 after purchasing an additional 136,110 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.62. 1,043,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,835. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TPR. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

