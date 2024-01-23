MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after buying an additional 11,639,588 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.
AT&T Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.19. 22,675,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,142,453. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Proctor & Gamble: a trend-following signal for income investors
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Three defensive stocks to hedge your risks this year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.